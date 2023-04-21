The first lady left the premises with a bag from the store and, surrounded by security guards, returned to the hotel.

The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, left this Friday afternoon (April 21, 2023) the hotel where you are staying with the president’s entourage Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) to go to the men’s clothing store Ermenegildo Zegna.

Both the store and the hotel, the Tivoli, are located on Avenida da Liberdade, known for luxury stores such as Louis Vuitton and Prada. A tie at Zegna, for example, costs around €170 (R$942.60 at current prices). Already a suit, from € 2590 (R $ 14,360).

Without talking to the journalists who were waiting for her, Janja left the place holding a bag from the store and, surrounded by security guards, returned to the hotel.

Lula and his entourage disembarked on the morning of this Friday (April 21) in Lisbon. The official program begins on Saturday (April 22), when he will meet with the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa.

The Chief Executive will stay in Portugal until Tuesday (April 25), when he leaves for Madrid, Spain. The return to Brazil is scheduled for Wednesday night (April 26).

“Squander”

Internet users made memes, on Tuesday (18.Apr.2023), with the image of the first lady Janja Lula da Silva. The posts have as references the speeches about the import tax and the acquisition of BRL 196,770.00 in 5 pieces of furniture and 1 mattress for the Planalto Palace. In addition, they created the nickname of “squander” for the sociologist.

On the previous Wednesday (12.Apr.2023), the First Lady responded to a post on Twitter about the end of the exemption for international orders worth less than US$ 50 (about R$ 250) exclusively for individuals. In her publication, Janja said that “the taxation is for companies and not for the consumer”.

Check out the memes posted on Twitter:

