In 2023, Janja and Lula welcomed Fernández and his then-wife Fabiola Yañez at the Itamaraty Palace. | Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/PR.

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva has said that the domestic violence faced by former First Lady of Argentina Fabiola Yañez is “unacceptable.” Earlier this month, Yañez filed a criminal complaint against former Argentine President Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) for physical violence and harassment.

Janja said he had not yet commented on the case “out of respect for Yañez’s privacy.”

“I contacted Fabiola directly, by phone, as soon as I found out about the case. I offered her my solidarity and support, as well as my indignation at this moment,” said the Brazilian first lady, in an interview with blog by journalist Andréia Sadi released this Wednesday (21) on g1 portal.

“Women who are victims of violence are already in a vulnerable situation due to the violence they have suffered, which is often difficult to accept until the time they report it,” she said.

“Precisely because we have a friendly relationship, I decided not to expose her privacy any further,” Janja added. The First Lady reinforced that she works to combat gender-based violence.

Fernández was reported for gender-based violence against Yañez

The Argentine Public Prosecutor’s Office has charged Fernández with crimes of serious injuries, qualified by the link between them and perpetrated in the context of gender-based violence with abuse of power and authority, as well as coercive threats. The former Argentine president denies the crimes.

Photos of Yañez with bruises on his face and arms were released after the complaint. The former Argentine leader even said that the bruise on his ex-wife’s eye was the result of cosmetic treatment.

On Wednesday (21), Fernández filed a criminal complaint against Yáñez for “breach of confidentiality”, after the release of intimate videos of the politician in the media, local press reported. The former couple has a two-year-old son. With information from EFE Agency.