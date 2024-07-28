Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/28/2024 – 15:09

In Paris since Friday, the 26th, the first lady and representative of Brazil at the opening of the 2024 Olympic Games, Rosângela da Silva, Janja, honored the Brazilian team in the French capital and took the opportunity to promote the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty during her agenda in France.

Janja began activities on Saturday, the 27th, in a meeting with the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, to talk about the alliance, the main agenda of the country, which presides over the G-20 this year.

She then visited the Olympic Village alongside the Minister of Sports, André Fufuca, and the president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB), Paulo Wanderley. There, she wrote a message asking for “many, many medals” for the team.

She then headed to Casa Brasil, an area designed to be a meeting point for authorities, fans and athletes during the Games, located in the northern part of Paris.

She recalled that most Brazilian athletes in the Olympics are beneficiaries of the Bolsa Atleta, an amount paid by the government to help Brazilian athletes. “Today, almost 80% of the athletes here receive the Bolsa Atleta or Bolsa Pódio and almost 100% have already received it. This is very important.”

The program offers R$410 per month for grassroots athletes; R$1,025 for national-level athletes; R$2,051 for international athletes; R$3,437 for Olympians and up to R$16,629 for podium athletes.

Accompanying her at Casa Brasil were, among others, the Minister of Tourism, Celso Sabino, and the president of Embratur, Marcelo Freixo, and Raí, a former soccer player and four-time champion with the Brazilian national team. Raí was chosen to be the international ambassador of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty.

“The global alliance is a commitment by all countries. All countries can join. It is a large basket of successful public policies around the world, combined with the financing funds that exist in the world,” said the player.

On Sunday, the 28th, Janja watched the beach volleyball duo Carol Solberg and Bárbara Seixas. The Brazilians beat the Japanese duo Akiko Hasegawa and Miki Ishii by two sets to zero. Brazil spent the first day of competition without medals, but is expected to win in several competitions.

As shown by the StateJanja went to Paris with at least seven advisors. Three of them are members of the Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom), three are assigned to the Personal Office of the President of the Republic – including Janja’s press advisor – and one belongs to the Presidential Ceremonial.

To date, the Transparency Portal maintained by the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) records R$836.7 million spent on travel by government members in 2024. Last year, the first year of the Lula (PT) administration, it was R$2.2 billion.

On X (formerly Twitter), Janja thanked the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the country’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, for their welcome on Friday, the 26th, and she called them a “dear friend”. “I feel very honored to represent my husband, President Lula, at the Olympic Opening Ceremony,” she said.