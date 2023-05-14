First lady reports Lula’s meeting with other leaders; she says she didn’t eat anything at the ceremony due to lack of time

The first lady Janja Lula da Silva published this Sunday (May 14, 2023) in her profile on Instagram, videos detailing the coronation of King Charles III, which took place on May 6th. She said she was happy “take Brazil back to the world”.

According to the First Lady, it is moving to witness “the twinkle in the eye” of heads of states and ambassadors when talking to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and thank you for Brazil “to be back”.

Janja stated that she was unable to eat anything that was served at the reception due to lack of time, because Lula was in great demand by other heads of state. He mentioned that he received instructions from the royal ceremonial about the attire they should wear.

At the ceremony, Janja chose to wear a red wool tile dress with a cape, produced by a Brazilian brand. The First Lady chose a knee-length gown with a coat for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. She completed the look with black pumps, a discreet necklace and small green earrings.



TV Brazil Lula and Janja leave the Marriott Grosvenor House London hotel for the coronation of King Charles III

the first lady said that she preferred not to wear a Pillbox hat, as some English women do, out of habit. “It is not part of our culture. So, it would not make sense for me to dress as an Englishwoman too”.

Janja also showed solidarity with Meghan Markle, who remained in Los Angeles with her children during the coronation, and said that Prince William had a conversation with Lula about the Amazon at the end of the ceremony.

