In an action favorable to the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the Grupo Globo sent a journalist to the Alvorada Palace, in Brasília, to tour the place with the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, 56 years old, showing the conditions of the official residence of the Presidency. The tone of the recording was one of complaints about the state in which the Alvorada was found, in criticism of the previous administration, of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In all governments, when a president leaves the official residence, after 4 years, there are repairs to be made. Here are examples below:

1994 – then President Itamar Franco (1992-1995) determined that the palace undergo renovations in the electrical and hydraulic parts, in addition to a new painting in the main areas, before being occupied by its future resident – ​​in this case, the toucan Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2003);

– then President Itamar Franco (1992-1995) determined that the palace undergo renovations in the electrical and hydraulic parts, in addition to a new painting in the main areas, before being occupied by its future resident – ​​in this case, the toucan Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2003); 2004 – in the 1st year of Lula’s 1st term, the palace underwent extensive changes. They included: installation of air conditioning, recovery of floors, renovation of pantries and bathrooms, painting, waterproofing and modernization of elevators. Second text on the PSDB website, the renovation R$ 16 million at the time;

– in the 1st year of Lula’s 1st term, the palace underwent extensive changes. They included: installation of air conditioning, recovery of floors, renovation of pantries and bathrooms, painting, waterproofing and modernization of elevators. Second text on the PSDB website, the renovation R$ 16 million at the time; 2017 – Michel and Marcela Temer moved to Alvorada 5 months after the president took office; furniture was replaced, a controversial topic at the time, and a protective screen was installed on the 1st floor balcony because of the couple’s son, Michelzinho, who was 8 years old.

On the friendly tour with the reporter from Group Globe by Alvorada, the approach indicated what would be a possible destruction of Alvorada. In most of the images, however, the general state of the building was similar to what the Power360 you can check it out on several occasions over the years.



reproduction/GloboNews – 5.jan.2023 Janja gave an interview to reporter Natuza Nery, from “GloboNews”, carrying a book of photographs of the Alvorada Palace

To demonstrate what the “damage”as the National Newspaperwere shown:

the corner of a chipped table;

armchair with a small tear in the leather upholstery;

some threadbare rugs;

worn wooden floorboards (from being near doors leading to the outside area);

ceiling area with triple height ceilings, very high, with seepage in the plaster near a glass door.



reproduction/TV Globo – 5.jan.2023 Corner of a chipped table at the Planalto Palace



reproduction/TV Globo – 5.jan.2023 Armchair with a small tear in the leather upholstery at Palácio da Alvorada



reproduction/TV Globo – 5.jan.2023 Worn carpet at the Planalto Palace



reproduction/TV Globo – 5.jan.2023 Worn wooden clubs (because they are near doors leading to the outside area) at the Planalto Palace



reproduction/TV Globo – 5.jan.2023 Ceiling area with triple height ceilings, very high, with seepage in the plaster near a glass door in the Planalto Palace

At a certain point in the 2-minute report shown on the National Newspaper (Janja reports damage found at Palácio da Alvorada: ‘There was no care, maintenance’), it is reported in a tone of indignation that a sacred statue was left on the ground. O Power360 he has been to Alvorada many times. On several occasions, in previous governments, presidents used to move these statues around, even sometimes leaving the icons exposed somewhere on the floor.



reproduction/GloboNews – 5.jan.2023 Open-plan image shows that Alvorada’s state of conservation is normal



reproduction/GloboNews – 5.jan.2023 In this part of the report, Janja complains that the painting was in the wrong room.



reproduction/GloboNews – 5.jan.2023 Janja also complained about an empty room; she said she couldn’t check what furniture was there



reproduction/GloboNews – 5.jan.2023 Outside, the first lady reported that trees planted by Lula and Marisa Letícia (1950-2017) had been cut down

Treated with great deference, Janja was presented as a caretaker of the public good. “What we see is that there was no care, maintenance. The legs of the furniture that are made of brass are not polished”said the first lady. “President Lula and I decided that we would only move from here [sic] when we have a complete inventory of what’s inside, how it was delivered to us”completed in the excerpt edited by National Newspaper.

THE full reportwith more than 18 minits, aired on the cable news channel of Grupo Globoa GloboNews (hearing in November 2022 of 0.2 point on the National Television Panel, less than 150,000 people).

The Alvorada Palace is a public building. It receives thousands of people over the 4 years of a President of the Republic’s mandate. Worn carpets and worn armchairs are common, and repairs are needed every presidential term when there is a change of tenant.

This was Janja’s 2nd appearance speaking to journalists since Lula’s victory in the 2nd round of the 2022 elections. Group Globe. First, on the Sunday program Fantastic. Now at GloboNews. Janja always wanted to give interviews only to female journalists.