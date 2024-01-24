Giant BYD carries out marketing action inside the official residence of the Presidency of the Republic and leaves a free car for Lula and Janja to test for 1 year

First lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, Janja, and president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) took a stroll this Wednesday (24.Jan.2024) around the Palácio do Alvorada in a Chinese electric car BYD.

The electric vehicle of Tan model It costs from R$529,890 in Brazil. He was loaned to the Presidency of the Republic during a visit by representatives of the Chinese giant to the PT member. The car was loaned and can be used by the couple for 1 year.

Watch (1min14s):

MEETING WITH BYD EXECUTIVES

During the meeting, representatives discussed the opening of the automaker's first factory outside Asia, which will operate in Camaçari (BA).

In addition to Lula and Janja, the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa (who once governed Bahia); the president of BYD Brazil, Tyler Li; and former federal deputy Alexandre Baldywho is now an advisor to the company in Brazil.

Baldy was minister of cities in the government of Michel Temer (MDB) and transport secretary of the former governor João Doria in Sao Paulo. He is close to strong names in the PP, such as the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (AL) and the senator Ciro Nogueira (PI). In 2022, he ran for a senatorial position in the State of Goiás, but was not elected.

BYD's investment in the factory in Bahia is around R$3 billion. The company is expected to create more than 10,000 jobs. There is still no date for the start of production, but the company expects to start work in the 2nd half of this year.