According to the Statein an internal PF document, an agent responsible for the trip justifies that the purchase of tickets was being made with little notice because the invitation arrived on the same date as the flight, September 6th.

However, according to the report, the PF contradicts itself in this information. Another agent from the corporation had already traveled to Doha on September 3 to carry out reconnaissance activities, as is customary in the area of ​​protecting authorities.

Janja took four other advisors to Qatar. According to the MGI (Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services) travel panel, the group’s trip cost R$52,000, including daily expenses and airfare.

They went with Janja:

Claudio Adam dos Santos Souza, photographer;

Edson Antônio Moura Pinto, orderly;

Júlia Camilo Fernandes Silva, advisor to the Personal Office of the Presidency of the Republic; and

Taynara Pretto, press officer to the First Lady.

IN QATAR

Janja was invited by the sheika of Qatar, Moza bint Nasser al-Missned, one of the 3 wives of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa. The event was held by the organization Education Above All. She spoke on the panel “Education in Danger: the human cost of war”. In the country, she had bilateral meetings with authorities and visited a school for refugee children.

At the meeting, the Brazilian First Lady and Sheikha Moza bint Naser discussed their work in favor of the right to education, and Brazil’s presidency of the G20 and COP 30. Moza is the president of the Qatar Foundation, an NGO focused on education, science and community development. The Brazilian ambassador to Qatar, Marcelo Dantas, was also present.

Janja’s trip to Qatar meant that she was not in the traditional open parade in the presidential Rolls Royce alongside Lula during the Brazilian Independence celebrations on September 7th.