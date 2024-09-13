“Ancestry, memory and strength,” declares the First Lady; the piece has been in the National Museum of Denmark since 1689

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva and the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participated on Thursday (12.Sep.2024) in a ceremony at the National Museum, in Rio, to mark the return of the Tupinambá Mantle to Brazil. The object is almost 400 years old and was in National Museum of Denmark since 1689.

“The Tupinambá Mantle is considered a living being, a centuries-old elder of ancestral strength that now returns to Brazil out of respect for the native peoples”, declared the first lady on her Instagram profile. Janja stated that the object represents “ancestry, memory and strength”.

The event held by the federal government was also attended by the Minister of Indigenous PeoplesSonia Guajajara.

The Tupinambá Cloak is 1.20 meters high and 80 centimeters wide. It is made with red guará feathers, parrot feathers, blue and yellow macaws. The piece is considered a sacred entity by the Tupinambá People and was used on special occasions, such as religious rituals and festivities, according to Janja.

The piece was taken to Europe by the Dutch around 1644 and remained in the National Museum of Denmark for 335 years. The object was donated to Brazil by the museum, which has four other pieces like it.

The piece is in the National Museum Brazilian since July 4th and remains in a storage space in a room prepared to guarantee its preservation. It is not on display. The Tupinambá Mantle will be highlighted in the reopening of the National Museum’s exhibitions, in Paço de São Cristóvão, in 2026.

The Tupinambá cloak is 1.20 meters high and 80 centimeters wide. It is made with red guará feathers, parrot feathers, blue and yellow macaws.

The National Museum suffered a fire in September 2018. Around 85% of the collection, which included around 20 million items, was destroyed.