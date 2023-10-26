First lady repeated Lula’s phrase, who stated that the war was a “genocide” responsible for the deaths of thousands of children

First Lady Janja da Silva reinforced this Thursday (26.Oct.2023) the Brazilian request for a ceasefire to be established in the Gaza Strip region. In your X accountshe replicated the phrase said by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) –the PT member classified the war as a “genocide” responsible for the death of “almost 2,000 children who have nothing to do” with the dispute between Israel and Hamas.

“The conflict in the Gaza Strip continues to kill hundreds of babies and children, in their homes, in shelters and even in hospitals”said Janja. “And, honestly, I don’t know how a human being is capable of fighting a war knowing that the result of that war is the death of innocent children.”he completed.

Second Unicef ​​estimates (United Nations Children’s Fund), at least 2,360 children have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began on October 7. Another 5,364 were injured.

On Wednesday (Oct 25), during an event to install the Federation Council, Lula commented on the war in the Middle East.

“What is happening right now in the Middle East is very serious, in other words, it is not about discussing who is right, who is wrong, who fired the first shot, who fired the second. The problem is this: it is not a war, it is a genocide that has already killed almost 2 thousand children who have nothing to do with this war, who are victims of this war”stated Lula.

At X, the first lady called for a ceasefire in the region and for sufficient humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza. She called on the world to come together to protect women and children in particular.

“I reinforce Brazil’s request at the UN Security Council for a ceasefire, humanitarian corridors and the release of essential aid, not just symbolic, but enough to meet the needs of the most vulnerable people still in Gaza”he declared.

UNDERSTAND WHAT GENOCIDE IS

The word “genocide” has frequented Brazilian political news in recent times, especially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Governments and politicians were classified as genocidal for not following the standard recommended procedures for combating coronavirus.

It turns out that being irresponsible or making decisions contrary to common sense in the area of ​​public health or in places of war conflicts does not constitute genocide, when the real meaning of the term is taken into account. O Power360 made a report on what genocide is: read it here.

The word genocide appeared in 1944, during the Second World War. It was created by lawyer Raphael Lemkin (1900-1959), a Polish Jew, to conceptualize the abuses suffered by victims of the Nazi government. It comes from the junction of genosa Greek word meaning “tribe”with cideLatin expression for “to kill”.

According to professor at the PUC-Rio Law Institute, Michael Freitas Mohallem, “Genocide is the act of destroying a group, whether ethnic or religious, but it has an important element which is the intention of an agent to eradicate a specific group”. In short, whoever commits genocide needs to deliberately wish to exterminate a population group.

In 1948, genocide began to be defined as a crime when the UN (United Nations) held an event to address the issue, the “Convention for the Prevention and Suppression of the Crime of Genocide”. Within the framework of international law, the organization’s member countries undertake to monitor and punish possible perpetrators.

In the case of the war between Hamas and Israel, the conflict began after an attack by sea, land and air by the extremist group on Israeli territory on October 7, 2023. In this surprise military attack, Hamas killed men, women and children without distinction, including more than 200 young people who participated in a rave (party). The group has a public statute in which one of its purposes includes the extinction of Israel.