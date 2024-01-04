First lady published a photo in honor of the religious, who is the target of a CPI in the São Paulo City Council

First lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, known as Janja, used her Instagram profile to declare her support for Father Júlio Lancellotti this Thursday (Jan 4, 2024). The religious man became the target of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) at the São Paulo City Council to investigate non-governmental organizations operating in Cracolândia, in the center of the capital of São Paulo. “You teach us daily about love and care for others and your dedication is the greatest example of the Christian faith”said Janja, to the publish a photo with Lancellotti.