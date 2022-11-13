The future first lady of Brazil Rosângela da Silva, Janja, evaluates the possibility of “resignifying the content of what it means to be a first lady”. In an interview with TV Globo’s Fantástico, the wife of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) showed her intention to be active during the next government, with a “more articulation role with civil society”.

During the interview, which will be broadcast by Fantástico this Sunday night, Janja commented on the challenges of the campaign and the relationship he had with Lula while the former president was in prison.

as showed the Estadão, Janja and Lula have known each other since the 1990s, in the days of the Citizenship Caravans, when PT traveled the country to discuss public policies. But, the courtship officially began when the PT was already arrested in the Federal Police of Curitiba. According to her, in this Sunday’s interview, this was a period of “hope and lots of love”.

“There are many very happy letters and many very sad letters, because there were really difficult moments in these 580 days”, says the sociologist. Lula and Janja were married in May, in a ceremony with friends and family during the former president’s pre-campaign.

In the conversation with the journalists, the future first lady also got emotional remembering her mother’s death by covid-19 and talked about the schedule for Lula’s inauguration, on January 1. “I will be happy and, of course, I will sing.”

O Estadão has already shown that the future first lady plans an unconventional inauguration, with the president-elect going up the ramp of the Palácio do Planalto alongside “Resistência”, the mutt who spent the 580 days of PT’s arrest on vigil in front of the Superintendence of the Federal Police, in Curitiba. The sociologist also thinks of counting on ordinary people, without positions, to hand over the presidential sash to Lula, at the Parlatório do Planalto.

Shortly after the interview, Janja received a call from Lula and joked with the journalists. “He was more nervous than I was,” she said.