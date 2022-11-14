First lady gave an interview to “TV Globo”. She also spoke about life with Lula and said she was inspired by Evita Perón and Michelle Obama.

The future first lady, Rosângela Silva, Janja, gave an exclusive interview to the program Fantasticgives TV Globe🇧🇷 The conversation with journalists Maju Coutinho and Poliana Abritta was shown this Sunday (13.Nov.2022).

Janja, 56, was asked about her “active way” and how he handled the situation, as it would have caused a nuisance to allies of her husband, the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Honestly, I didn’t mind it. Because the opinion that mattered to me at this point in the campaign was my husband’s. If it was important to him that I was doing some things and being on his side. And I brought to myself this role of really taking care of him, of preserving him, even of security”said Janja.

"Honestly, I didn't mind it. Because the opinion that mattered to me at this point in the campaign was my husband's. If it was important to him that I was doing some things and being on his side. And I brought to myself this role of really taking care of him, of preserving him, even of security"said Janja.

Subsequently, journalists from TV Globo asked if, in her assessment, the criticisms were motivated by machismo, jealousy or the 2. Read below what the future first lady said:

"I think it was a little bit of each. There was machismo because maybe Lula's figure alone was enough and now he has a woman on his side, not who complements him, but who adds to him in some things. So today, I think it's important to look at him, look at him and he's also seeing me. This hadn't happened before, just looked at him. And today he has a complement, it's a sum, which is me. And it's not because I'm on his side, it's because I'm that person, I'm the person who is purposeful, who doesn't sit around, who goes and does it".

reproduction/TV Globo – 13.Nov.2022 From left to right: journalists Poliana Abritta, Maju Coutinho and the future first lady, Janja

Janja also spoke in “resignifying the content of what it means to be a first lady”. He stated that he plans to bring important guidelines for women and that his role in the future Lula government may be more of “articulation with civil society”🇧🇷

She listed 3 of her commitments to Brazil in the coming years:

combating racism;

combating violence against women;

ensure food for everyone.

Janja did not cite proposals or delve into the 3 topics mentioned.

Read below other topics mentioned and what the future first lady said:

🇧🇷 “At the end of 2017, the MST made a game and Chico Buarque was going to play. I need to go to this game and I ended up going. It was very exciting because I wanted to see Chico Buarque, there’s a photo, it’s on my Instagram. I already knew my husband from other times, I don’t know if he remembered much of me. We sat down to lunch, everyone. Then he asked someone for my phone number, I received it and off he went. People were getting closer”; prison news 🇧🇷 “I was coming back from Itaipu, I was in my car, driving. I remember I stopped in the parking lot of a drugstore and cried a lot. I did not believe. I called him, he asked me to calm down, I was going to the Metalworkers Union. I had to call a friend of mine because I couldn’t drive anymore”;

🇧🇷 “Many very happy letters and many letters. There were very difficult moments of those 580 days. The hardest day for him was the day of his grandson’s death. [Arthur Lula da Silva morreu em 1º de março de 2019, aos 7 anos]🇧🇷 life for 2 with Lula 🇧🇷 “I think Brazil even knows, but it doesn’t know the good-natured man at home. He wakes up early to train, he trains every day. 5:30 is already awake, he insists. People wake up laughing”;

🇧🇷 “The people were at home, I took it, let’s call, let’s call, I spoke to the senator, the 2 talked. It wasn’t anything like ‘you’ll call and that’. I have no political articulation role. It may have even happened, but not that it was a planned thing. It was important to talk to her, important to talk to her”; fame & social media presence 🇧🇷 “I decided to open my Instagram, very afraid, but it was something I had to do because people were curious to know, not to know Janja, but to know who the woman was next to Lula”;

🇧🇷 “In Argentina, I visited Evita’s house, Evita Perón’s museum, and they revealed to me some things about her history that maybe not everyone, not all Brazilian society knows. You don’t know the role she played for women at that historic moment in Argentina. Another one I was also very impressed with was Michelle Obama. To know that many of the policies that have been tried by the government [Barack] Obama were her proposals, mainly in the area of ​​health”; 2nd round calculation 🇧🇷 “The first thing he [Lula] wanted to do was go out to the gate [da casa onde os 2 moram, em Pinheiros, na zona oeste de São Paulo] and hug the people who stayed at the gate all afternoon;

🇧🇷 “The first thing he [Lula] wanted to do was go out to the gate [da casa onde os 2 moram, em Pinheiros, na zona oeste de São Paulo] and hug the people who stayed at the gate all afternoon; inauguration on January 1, 2023 🇧🇷 “I will be very happy on January 1st. For him, for Brazil, for hope, for love. I’ll sing”.

Janja’s full interview with Fantastic can be seen here🇧🇷

POSSESSION OF SQUID

Janja is responsible for coordinating Lula’s inauguration, on January 1, 2023. The PT expects to receive caravans from all over Brazil. The campaign “solidarity accommodation”used in 2002, should be boosted again to welcome militants from other parts of the country, in the federal capital.