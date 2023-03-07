First Lady met with Ambassador Sadia Faizunnesa and they talked about women’s rights, poverty reduction and climate

The First Lady, Janja Lula da Silva, met this Monday (6.Mar.2023) with the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Brazil, Sadia Faizunnesa. At the meeting, the two talked about actions joint meetings between the two countries on climate change, hunger, malnutrition, social inequality and, especially, feminist agendas. Here’s the announcement official (762 KB).

“Bangladesh is ahead of Brazil in the issue of empowerment of girls and women, we are the penultimate country in Latin America in the ranking of women in Congress”said Janja.

The first lady of Brazil also added that she is aware of Bangladesh’s problems regarding climate change and displacement rates due to flooding. According to Janja, these are areas “priorities for the government [do Brasil]“.

The Faizunnese ambassador, in turn, stated that Bangladesh and Brazil “have a lot in common”which includes the fight against poverty, inequality and climate change.

“We support President Lula’s efforts to help those most in need, as well as the way Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is doing in Bangladesh”said the diplomat.

Faizunnesa also congratulated the Brazilian government on the significant appointment of women as ministers. Lula finished announcing all the names for the Esplanada dos Ministérios on December 29, 2022. In all, 11 women were chosen as heads of portfolio:

Margareth Menezes (Culture);

Nísia Trindade (Health);

Anielle Franco (Racial Equality);

Luciana Santos (Science and Technology);

Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation);

Cida Gonçalves (Woman);

Daniela Carneiro (Tourism);

Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples);

Ana Moser (Sport);

Simone Tebet (Planning); It is

Marina Silva (Environment).

INVITATION TO VISIT BANGLADESH

Ambassador Faizunnesa, representing the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, invited Janja and Lula to visit the Asian country. According to the diplomat, the objective is for the couple to witness the “remarkable socioeconomic development, their experiences in relation to female empowerment [de Bangladesh], the challenges of climate change, sustainable development, housing, and fighting hunger and malnutrition”.

In response, the First Lady expressed interest in her trip and goals.

On Twitter, Janja and Faizunnesa commented on the meeting.

The Brazilian first lady said that this Monday (6.Mar) was “busy” is that “A lot of good things come around”.

Sadia Faizunnesa said she was honored to meet Janja and discuss female empowerment, poverty reduction, inequality and food security.