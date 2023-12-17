First Lady states that networks must be investigated and banned for allowing hate crimes; account was hacked on December 11

First lady Janja da Silva returned to the social network X (formerly Twitter) this Sunday (Dec 17, 2023). In your first publication after the attack on your profile, Janja called for platforms to be held accountable in cases of hate crime. She also defended the possibility of banning the networks.

The first lady's account was hacked on Monday (Dec 11) and posts were made insulting the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Minister Alexandro de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). In addition to X, Janja's email and LinkedIn accounts were also hacked.

“We need to talk about holding platforms accountable. We cannot allow more and more hate crimes to be committed against us, women, outside and inside the online environment. We cannot allow platforms to continue profiting from hate, something that I am sure happened in the case of the hacking of my profile. An hour and a half of monetization for X”, wrote Janja. According to the first lady, it took the network 1 hour and 30 minutes to freeze her profile and prevent people from hackers keep posting.

“These networks need to be investigated, if necessary banned, in addition to being criminally liable for their crimes”, completed. The first lady complained about “delay” and “bureaucracy” from X to collaborate with PF (Federal Police) investigations.

Read the full publication:

“This past week, after having my email, X and LinkedIn hacked, I felt exposed, attacked, threatened and disrespected like never before. There were moments of anguish, anxiety and sadness, but also of welcome and strength with so many messages of support and comfort that I received.

I thought a lot about whether or not to return to this social network, not only because of the attacks that happened on my profile, but mainly because of the delay taken by the administrators of network be silenced. My networking team acted quickly, but the nightmare continued for an hour and a half until lockdown. The inconvenience and bureaucracy continued for the account to be recovered and the platform report to be finally handed over for investigation by the Federal Police, which happened just 4 days after the crimes committed.

I was thinking about the anguish of so many women who have also suffered and continue to suffer these types of attacks and, because they are not public figures, have even more difficulty getting social media platforms to act. Most of the time, what these women encounter is neglect, disrespect and revictimization, if not death.

It's sad that a 17-year-old teenager, who confessed to hacking my profile, is on the internet willing to spread so much hatred and disgust towards women. Even more absurd is that platforms allow hate crimes to be carried out freely.

We need to talk about platform accountability. We cannot allow more and more hate crimes to be committed against us, women, outside and inside the online environment. We cannot allow platforms to continue profiting from hate, something that I am sure happened in the case of the hacking of my profile. An hour and a half of monetization for X.

The sexist maxim that states that “it’s always the victim’s fault” is repeated endlessly in virtual crimes. That's why underground networks of hate and crime take so many women, children and teenagers hostage. These networks need to be investigated, if necessary banned, in addition to being criminally liable for their crimes.

We women want to feel safe in society and also in the digital environment. We need society, in Brazil and around the world, to get involved to combat this type of crime, so commonly committed against women of all nationalities, political positions and social classes.

Therefore, I decided to remain firm and active on social media, one more way to continue fighting so that all women can live their lives free from violence.

We continue together!!!”

INVESTIGATION

On Thursday (Dec 14), the PF executed search and seizure warrant in Sobradinho, administrative region of Brasília, against a 17-year-old teenager. The minor confessed to having participated in the crime.

In the same week, a 25-year-old young man identified as João Vitor Ferreira was the target of the operation in Minas Gerais. Ferreira published content with a misogynistic, racist bias and in support of Nazism on various digital platforms.

The PF has already carried out searches at 6 addresses linked to the suspects. In a statement, the agency reported that the targets maintained profiles on the Discord chat platform “which exchanged messages of a misogynistic and extremist nature”. Here is the full statement (PDF – 592 kB).