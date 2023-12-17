Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/12/2023 – 20:23

First lady Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, returned to X (formerly Twitter) – six days after her account was hacked by a 17-year-old. In a message published this Sunday, the 17th, on the social network itself, the wife of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated that she thought a lot about not returning to the platform after the attack, but that she decided to do so to “continue fighting” for women.

In the text, she also criticized X and said it was necessary for the country to discuss the accountability of platforms, a topic that is currently debated in Bill 2630, the Fake News Bill.

The hacker invaded Janja's account around 9:30 pm on Monday the 11th. For almost an hour and a half, the young man interspersed sexual messages with others directed to the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, the president Lula and politicians in general. The first lady's profile was suspended around 10:45 pm.

“I felt exposed, attacked, threatened and disrespected like never before”, began Janja, in her text to announce her return to profile, but mainly due to the delay on the part of network X administrators in taking action, freezing my profile so that the attacks stopped being posted and could be silenced. My networks team acted quickly but the nightmare continued for an hour and a half until the lockdown,” she continued.

Janja also says that the inconvenience and bureaucracy continued for her X account to be recovered. Furthermore, she stated that the platform's report was delivered to the Federal Police (PF) “only” four days later.

Then, the wife of the President of the Republic says that the platforms are allowing hate crimes to be committed freely. “We cannot allow platforms to continue profiting from hate, something that I am sure happened in the case of the hacking of my profile. An hour and a half of monetization for X,” she claimed. She concluded by saying that women want to feel safe in society and also in the digital environment.