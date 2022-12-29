The inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and his deputy, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), will be held next Sunday (1.Jan.2023) at Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. In addition to the official ceremonies, it will feature concerts by artists such as Baianasystem, Pabllo Vittar, Martinho da Vila and Margareth Menezes.

The future first lady, Rosângela Silva, Janja, published a video on her profiles on social networks, on Wednesday (Dec. 28), showing part of the structure of the festival, which is under construction. She is responsible for coordinating the inauguration and the festival.

Watch Janja’s video (1min01s):

SCHEDULE

The event starts at 10:00 am on Sunday (Jan 1st), with a procession of popular demonstrations. The shows will start right after, at 11 am, and go until the early hours of Monday (2.jan).

The performances will be divided into 2 stages: Elza Soares and Gal Costa. The two singers died in 2022 (January 20 and November 9, respectively) and are being honored by Lula’s team.

At the same time, ceremonies that make the inauguration of the president-elect official will be held:

2:20 pm – parade of the president at the Esplanada dos Ministérios;

3 pm – Lula’s inauguration in the National Congress;

4:20 pm – The new president goes up the ramp of the Palácio do Planalto, receives the presidential sash and makes his 1st speech.

The public present at the festival will be able to follow the ceremonies on large screens.

Read the full schedule:

10 am – procession of popular demonstrations;

11 am (Elza Soares stage) – show “Brasília de Todos os Ritmos”;

12:30 (Gal Costa stage) – show “Kleber Lucas invites”, with Clóvis Pinho, Leonardo Gonçalves, MN Mc and Sarah Renata;

3:50 pm (Gal Costa stage) – show “Juliano Maderada e Banda”;

6:30 pm (Elza Soares stage) – show “Futuro Ancestral”, with Drik Barbosa, Marissol Mwab, Ellen Oléria, Fioti, Gog, Rael, Rappin Hood and Salgadinho;

7:40 pm (Gal Costa stage) – “Outra Vez Cantar” show, with Alessandra Leão, Chico César and Geraldo Azevedo, Fernanda Takai, Francisco El Hombre and Luê, Flor Gil, Johnny Hooker, Lirinha, Marcelo Jeneci, Odair José, Otto, Paulo Miklos, Tulipa Ruiz and Thalma De Freitas;

8:55 pm (Elza Soares stage) – show “Tomorrow Will Be Another Day”, with Aline Calixto, Fernanda Abreu, Jards Macalé, Maria Rita, Martinho Da Vila, Paula Lima, Leoni, Renegado, Rogeria Holtz, Teresa Cristina, Romero Ferro, Zélia Duncan and Delacruz;

10:50 pm (Gal Costa stage) – show “Baianasystem invites”, with Margareth Menezes;

12:10 am (Elza Soares stage) – “Gaby Amarantos invites” show, with Aila, Kâe Guajajara and Jaloo;

1:10 am (Gal Costa stage) – show “Duda Beat invites”, with Almerio, Doralyce, Luedji Luna and Zé Ibarra;

2:10 am (Elza Soares stage) – “Pabllo Vittar invites” show, with Lukinhas and Urias;

3:10 am (Gal Costa stage) – “Valesca Popozuda invites” show, with Mc Marks and Mc Rahell.