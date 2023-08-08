First lady is welcomed by the Association of Indigenous Women Suraras do Tapajós during a visit to Pará

The first lady Janja Lula da Silva was received by the Association of Suraras do Tapajós Indigenous Women this Monday (07.Aug.2023), during a visit to Santarém, in Pará. “Women who do an inspiring work to combat violence and racism against indigenous women, stimulating self-esteem and empowerment in the defense of their territories”said Janja in your profiles on the social networks. The first lady attended the cultural presentation, danced and received “scent bath” of indigenous women. Janja passed through Santarém to accompany the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) at the inauguration of Infovia 01, a fiber optic network with 1,100 km of extension installed in the bed of the Amazon River, connecting Santarém to Manaus (AM), with the objective of bringing broadband internet to 3 million people in 11 municipalities in the Pará and the Amazon.

Watch (1min5s):