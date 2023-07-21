Alvaro Lário is in Brazil to visit projects supported by the program and to meet with national and state authorities

The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, met this Thursday morning (July 20, 2023) with the president of IFAD (International Fund for Agricultural Development), Alvaro Lário, at the Planalto Palace.

Lário is in Brazil to visit projects supported by the fund and to speak with ministers and state secretaries. During the meeting with Janja, he presented initiatives to strengthen the role of women in the countryside.

According to the advisory of the first lady, possible partnerships between the Brazilian government and IFAD were also discussed. “We need to seek a greater role for rural women, as they are largely responsible for ensuring nutritious and quality food for the most vulnerable populations”said Janja, according to a note released by her team.

In your page on Twitter, Janja also said that “food security and Brazilian women are priorities” for her and for Lula in the fight against hunger and food insecurity.

IFAD is part of FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) with more than 40 years of experience in Brazil. There are now 13 projects by the agency in the country, with an investment of US$ 1.18 billion for more than 600,000 families living in the semi-arid region.