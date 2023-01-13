The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, received this Thursday (12.jan.2023) the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) at the Planalto Palace. The sociologist shared photos of the former head of state’s visit on her social media.

In the images, the first lady showed Dilma the photos of the president’s inauguration Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), on January 1st. “With President Dilma, remembering the details of the day when joy took office”, he wrote the sociologist. in the publication of Janja on InstagramDilma replied: “the inauguration was beautiful and you were radiant!”.

Reproduction/Twitter @JanjaLula – 12.jan.2023 Janja and Dilma watching photos of Lula’s inauguration



Reproduction/Twitter @JanjaLula – 12.jan.2023 Janja and Dilma in conversation during the former president’s visit to Planalto



Reproduction/Twitter @JanjaLula – 12.jan.2023 Dilma visited the Planalto Palace this Thursday (12.jan.2023)

PHOTOS PRINTED WITH SQUID

Janja presented the 37 government ministers with printed photos of each with the Chief Executive. The records are by Lula’s official photographer, Ricardo Stuckert.

At the 1st ministerial meeting, held on January 6, each minister received the records of when they signed the term of office. They also won the official photo of all 37 together with President Lula.