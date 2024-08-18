The First Lady had been absent from public ceremonies for almost 3 weeks and went with her husband to the place where the government monitors the Enem exams

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva reappeared publicly this Sunday (August 18, 2024) alongside her husband for the first time in 19 days. Janja had not appeared since returning to Brazil on July 29, after having participated in the first days of the Olympics in Paris.

She accompanied the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on a visit to “situation room” at Dataprev, which monitors the CNU (Unified National Exam) tests, known as the Enem of exams.

The president made a statement about the safety of the event. He was accompanied by ministers Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation in Public Services) and Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples) and minister Luiz Marinho (Labor). The four took a posed photo, but the first lady preferred to stay out of it.

Here are the photos of the moment:

On Friday (16 August), the First Lady’s office informed the Poder360 that Janja was in seclusion because she was taking intensive English and French classes and did not accompany the current trips to Chile and other commitments so that she could dedicate herself.

In addition to the trip to the Andean country for a bilateral visit, Lula had 13 other commitments, including a trip to Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul.

During the period, government members heard by Poder360 speculated about the possibility that the First Lady had surgery shortly after returning to Brazil. The report questioned whether Janja actually underwent any surgical procedure, but the press office said that it does not comment on her personal life.