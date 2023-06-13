“We are going to do the biggest Enem in the history of Brazil”, says the first lady; registrations go until 6th (16.jun)

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva (PT) shared a video this Monday (June 12, 2023) to remind the population of the final date for enrollment in the Enem. “Closing the day here with this reminder: enrollment for Enem goes until the 16th, huh?wrote the president’s wife Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in your social networks. In the video, Janja shows the room where a meeting with the women who work with her is held. “We are going to do the biggest Enem in the history of Brazil”, said the first lady. Entries for the National High School Examinations run until Friday (June 16) and can be taken at Inep website until 23:59, Brasilia time.

Watch (40s):