First lady highlighted the intention to increase vaccination coverage and recalled that each state has its own vaccination schedule

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva used her profile on social networks to reinforce the national vaccination campaign promoted by the Ministry of Health in 2023. In the video published by Janja this Thursday morning (17.Aug.2023), the presenter Xuxa and the character Zé Gotinha appear as ambassadors of the vaccination campaign. “Everyone’s health is very important. For me, for President Lula’s government and for our friend Zé Gotinha” highlighted the first lady. She asks the population to access the site of the Ministry of Health and follow the vaccination schedule of each State. “Vaccinating is an act of love, care and protection. Vaccine is for everyoneconcludes Janja.

Watch the video (1min32s):