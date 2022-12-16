The future First Lady Rosângela Silva, known as Janja, released this Friday (16.Dec.2022) a video on her social networks inviting her followers to the inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The ceremony is scheduled for January 1 at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília.

The video shows people in different scenarios explaining why they are going to the event🇧🇷 “I go for peace, for hope, for life, for respect. I’m going for the Amazon, for the future, for democracy. I’m going to Brazil. The time is coming. There is little left for the most anticipated inauguration in our history”, says the play.

Watch the video (1min):

like the Power360 anticipated, Lula’s political group is producing a series of videos for social networks encouraging supporters to attend the inauguration. There is concern that militants feel intimidated by Bolsonarist demonstrations.

On Monday (Dec.12.2022), an act by people opposed to Lula’s inauguration ended with buses and cars burned. Days earlier, on December 5, a group promoted an act at the door of the Meliá hotel, where the president-elect is staying in Brasília.

possession event

Janja is responsible for organizing the inauguration, including the events on the Esplanada lawn, with concerts by various artists. O “Festival of the Future” will be held on 2 stages, named after Gal Costa and Elza Soares, two singers who died in January and November of this year, respectively.

Among the expected artists are Fernanda Abreu, Leoni, Margareth Menezes, Otto, Maria Rita, Gaby Amarantos, Odair José, Martinho da Vila, Chico César and Pabllo Vittar. The shows will take place from 6:30 pm on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

On Thursday (15.Dec.2022), the Senate released the script for the inauguration of Lula and the vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). The document brings the scheduled times for events within the National Congress. Read the timetable description here.