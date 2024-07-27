First Lady showed images during the start of the Olympics and wore a dress costing R$7,475 with a pin in the neckline

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva shared on Friday (27.Jul.2024) a photo alongside the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the First Lady Brigitte Macron, during the reception given by the French government to the delegations and delegations of the countries participating in the Olympics.

The Brazilian first lady wore a dress from the Printing brand. According to the site from the brand, costs R$7,475 and is sold out. On the internet, a pin stuck in the neckline of the dress caught the attention of internet users, who shared screenshots on X (formerly Twitter) zooming in on the object.



reproduction/Instagram Janja First Lady Janja Lula da Silva (center) poses with French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and the country’s First Lady Brigitte Macron (right)



reproduction/Printing Printing brand dress worn by Janja at the opening of the Paris Olympics

On Thursday night (July 25), Janja attended a dinner hosted by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and the French government. She wore the dress “Mirage” by the Brazilian brand Neriage. The piece originally costs R$8,800, but is being sold on the brand’s website for R$6,160. The silk dress is printed with the work “Moon and Sun” by the artist from Ceará, José Leonilson.

The first lady shared a photo on Instagram wearing the dress.

Watch (1min36s):

Read more: