Minister of Racial Equality was allegedly one of the women harassed by her colleague from Esplanada; he denies it

The First Lady of the Republic, Janja da Silva, published on Thursday (September 5, 2024) in the Stories of her Instagram profile a photo in which she kisses the head of Minister Anielle Franco. The head of the Ministry of Racial Equality is cited as one of the women who were allegedly the target of sexual harassment by Minister Silvio de Almeida (Human Rights). The reports are made in a generic manner in a notice of the organization Me Too Brazil.



Reproduction/Instagram @janjalula – 5.set.2024

The image had been originally posted by Janja on her Instagram profile on May 3, when Anielle turned 40.

The First Lady’s republishing of the photo is a clear expression of solidarity with the minister, regardless of whether the accusations against Silvio are confirmed or not.

UNDERSTAND

The Minister of Human Rights, Silvio de Almeida, has been accused of having committed sexual harassment against several people, including his colleague from Esplanada, the head of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco. The reports are made in a generic manner in a note from the organization Me Too Brazil.

The quote from Anielle appears in several media outlets (among them, Metropolises, S.Paulo Newspaper and The Globe). The Me Too Brazil statement does not mention the minister’s name. In a note (read the full text below)Silvio Almeida denied the accusations and classified them as “false” and repudiated with “vehemence the lies that are being spread”.

According to Me Too Brazil, the demand was sent by the column of journalist Guilherme Amado, from Metropolisesto confirm the accusations, and the disclosure of the case took place with the consent of the victims, since the information is kept confidential.

In a note sent to Poder360 (full – PDF – 24 kB), the entity stated that the women were assisted through the organization’s service channels and received psychological and legal support.

According to the report published by Metropolisesthe minister’s alleged harassment included touching Anielle’s legs, inappropriate kisses when greeting her and expressions of sexual content.

The portal also states that the matter has already reached the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union), the ministry responsible for dealing with cases of moral and sexual harassment within the federal public service. It is not clear whether any action has been taken.

The report published by the portal also states that the matter is known to several ministers, government advisors and friends of Anielle Franco.