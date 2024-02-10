First lady Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, published a photo of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) after an exercise on the treadmill on his Instagram profile this Saturday (10.Feb.2024). The president and the first lady stayed in Brasília this Carnival weekend.

In the image, the Chief Executive has one of the couple's dogs on his lap. In the post, Janja writes: “Carnival Saturday…Stop after 1 hour on the treadmill. Keep training”.

Lula has no official commitments in the coming days. On Tuesday (Feb 13), she embarks on her first international trip of 2024. First she goes to Egypt and then to Ethiopia. There, she participates in the 37th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, on February 16th and 17th.