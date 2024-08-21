First Lady was invited by the Minister of Justice, Ricardo Lewandowski, to participate in the event

The First Lady, Janja Lula da Silva, participated this Tuesday (20.Aug.2024) in the launching ceremony of the restoration projects of the Palace of Justice and the Memory Center of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

The president’s wife Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) attended the event at the invitation of the Minister of Justice, Ricardo Lewandowski. The Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, was also present.

“Preserving memory is essential to tell the story of our country”, declared Janja on social media. The First Lady also said that the work will help the population learn more about the past of Brasília and Brazil.