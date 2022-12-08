The future first lady went to “Altas Horas” at the invitation of presenter Serginho Groisman; special airs in 2023

The future first lady, Rosângela Silva, known as Janja, participated in a special edition of the program High hours, gives TV Globo, in homage to the singer Milton Nascimento. The recording took place on Wednesday night (7.Dec.2022) at the station’s headquarters in São Paulo, and will air in January 2023.

Presenter Serginho Groisman told the newspaper columnist The globe Patrícia Kogut that the participation of the president-elect’s wife, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), “it was just joy”🇧🇷

Janja sat in the audience, alongside other guests on the program, such as the lawyer and member of the government transition group Silvio Almeida, filmmaker Fernando Meirelles, actor Reynaldo Gianecchini and journalists Sandra Annenberg and Valmir Salaro (both from Network Globe🇧🇷

wanted by Power360the advisory of the future first lady said that she was on the program as a “fan” by Milton Nascimento. Janja is still in São Paulo and has not yet defined when she will return to Brasília.

She is the coordinator responsible for Lula’s inauguration, on January 1, 2023, in the federal capital. She has already announced the holding of the “Festival of the Future”, to be held after the ceremonies, with the participation of various artists, such as Pabllo Vittar, Zélia Duncan and Maria Rita.

MILTON NASCIMENTO & LULA

During the presidential campaign, the singer declared support for Lula’s candidacy. On October 31, 1 day after the election of the PT to the Planalto, Janja published a profile photo of him on Instagram alongside her husband and Milton.

“Exhausted with happiness, our day started at 9 am and just ended with this wonderful surprise. My heart couldn’t take it, I cried like a child. Milton Nascimento, you are light”, he wrote.

JANJA

When Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to take office, on January 1st, the sociologist Rosângela da Silva, 56 years old, will be the new first lady. He was elected President of the Republic for the 3rd time on October 30th.

Janja, as she is known, is also a member of the PT and married Lula on May 18 of this year, at a party that drained the attention of the news and provided positive exposure to the couple in the media.

The sociologist did not play a supporting role in her husband’s run for the Planalto Palace. She went up to the platforms with Lula since the pre-campaign. She would sing the jingle and sometimes dance. In March, the PT included it in party propaganda broadcast on television.

He also participated in closed meetings of the Lula hard core. He made suggestions and had the support of the PT party. In April, he indicated that he would like to work on projects related to food security in a Lula government.

Graduated in Sociology from the Federal University of Paraná, Janja joined the PT in 1983 and has known Lula for years, since the PT member carried out the so-called citizenship caravans in the 1990s.

The 2 started the relationship at the end of 2017, but only in May 2019 did they make it public. At the time, Lula was imprisoned in Curitiba and who told about the relationship was former Minister Luiz Carlos Bresser Pereira after a visit to the prison.

Janja actively participated in the vigils in favor of the petista set up as a camp in front of the Federal Police, in Curitiba. Lula was imprisoned for 580 days.

Upon leaving jail, on November 8, 2019, Lula announced that he would marry Janja and kissed her while speaking on top of a platform set up by militants. They moved in together in São Bernardo do Campo, where Lula began his political career. Afterwards, they went to São Paulo.

In the same year, Janja joined the Voluntary Resignation Program at Itaipu Binacional, the state-owned company where she worked for 14 years. On the public exam, her salary was R$ 20,000.

Janja coordinates Lula’s inauguration party. the event called “Festival of the Future” will be on January 1, 2023 and will have musical performances by several Brazilian artists. Read the list of confirmed musicians here.