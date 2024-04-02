According to the first lady, the regulation of social networks and the reconstruction of the National Museum of Rio were topics at the meeting

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva participated in the 2Monday (April 1, 2024) of a meeting with the director and representative of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) in Brazil, Marlova Jovchelovitch Noleto. On her profile on X (formerly Twitter), Janja published photos and said that Marlova is the first woman to hold this position in the country.

The meeting was also attended byexecutive secretary Maria Helena Guarezi. “We talked about gender-based violence, misinformation and hate spread on the internet, and the importance of regulating these spaces”stated the first lady.

Janja commented about UNESCO's work to rebuild the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro. “For which I have a special affection, and whose structure and collection were destroyed in a fire in 2018”.

Understand

In 2018, on a Sunday night (September 2, 2018), a fire hit the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro. The fire destroyed much of the historical collection contained in the space. The 3-storey building is located in Quinta da Boa Vista, in São Cristóvão, in the North of Rio. The fire started after visitors to both the museum and the zoo, which is in the same neighborhood, had closed.