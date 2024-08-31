First Lady referred to the Court as the “Supreme Court of Justice” instead of the Superior Court of Justice

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva made two blunders when speaking at the inauguration ceremony for new federal judges of the TRF-3 (Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region). When greeting her fellow judges, she said that Justice Herman Benjamin was a member of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), but he is part of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), the Court over which he presides. She then referred to the STJ as the “Supreme Court of Justice.”

The ceremony was held on Friday (August 30, 2024). In addition to Janja and Benjamin, the Minister of Justice, Ricardo Lewandowski, and the STF ministers André Mendonça and Dias Toffoli were present, among others.

As he greeted those present, Janja said, “My dear Minister Herman Benjamin, of the STF. Unfortunately, I was unable to attend your inauguration. [como presidente do STJ, em 22 de agosto], but I wish the Supreme Court of Justice excellent leadership”.

BREACH OF PROTOCOL

One of the sworn in It was Gabriela Shizue Soares de Araújo, a friend of Janja. In a breach of protocol, the now federal judge received her necklace and diploma from the hands of the First Lady.

When Gabriela was called, the president of TRF-3, Carlos Muta, went to Janja and spoke to the first lady. She got up and went to where Gabriela was. Watch the moment in the video above, starting at minute 47.



reproduction/YouTube TRF-3 – 30.Aug.2024 First Lady Janja Lula da Silva (in white) presents Gabriela Araújo with a medal

In addition to Gabriela Araújo, the following took office: