First Lady does not hide her dislike for the military and the Defense Minister; she preferred to accept an invitation to speak at a meeting in Doha

First Lady Jania Lula da Silva missed the civic-military parade for Independence Day, held this Saturday (September 7, 2024), in Brasília. She was invited to participate in the 5th Celebration of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, which will be held in Doha, Qatar, on Monday (September 9, 2024).

Janja was invited by the Sheikha of Qatar, Mozha bin Nasser al-Missned. The event is organized by the organization Education Above All. She will speak on the panel “Education in Danger: The Human Cost of War”. In the country, she will have bilateral meetings with authorities who have not yet been named and will visit a school for refugee children.

According to the First Lady’s office, she was invited “in recognition of Janja’s active voice in relation to the conflict in the Gaza Strip and its consequences for the civilian population, especially children and women.” Her work in favor of the Sustainable Development Goals was also taken into account.

“Janja agreed to speak at the event, believing it to be an important moment to talk about the issue and foster international solidarity with children around the world who live in contexts of armed conflict, and whose education and future are impacted”says a note from the press office.

Without the First Lady, Lula paraded alone in the traditional parade in the presidential Rolls Royce, kicking off Brazil’s Independence celebrations.



Sergio Lima/Poder360 – 7.set.2024

Sergio Lima/Poder360 – 7.set.2024

Sergio Lima/Poder360 – 7.set.2024

Sergio Lima/Poder360 – 7.set.2024

Sergio Lima/Poder360 – 7.set.2024

Sergio Lima/Poder360 – 7.set.2024

The following authorities are present at the event: