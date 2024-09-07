First Lady does not hide her dislike for the military and the Defense Minister; she preferred to accept an invitation to speak at a meeting in Doha
First Lady Jania Lula da Silva missed the civic-military parade for Independence Day, held this Saturday (September 7, 2024), in Brasília. She was invited to participate in the 5th Celebration of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, which will be held in Doha, Qatar, on Monday (September 9, 2024).
Janja was invited by the Sheikha of Qatar, Mozha bin Nasser al-Missned. The event is organized by the organization Education Above All. She will speak on the panel “Education in Danger: The Human Cost of War”. In the country, she will have bilateral meetings with authorities who have not yet been named and will visit a school for refugee children.
According to the First Lady’s office, she was invited “in recognition of Janja’s active voice in relation to the conflict in the Gaza Strip and its consequences for the civilian population, especially children and women.” Her work in favor of the Sustainable Development Goals was also taken into account.
“Janja agreed to speak at the event, believing it to be an important moment to talk about the issue and foster international solidarity with children around the world who live in contexts of armed conflict, and whose education and future are impacted”says a note from the press office.
Without the First Lady, Lula paraded alone in the traditional parade in the presidential Rolls Royce, kicking off Brazil’s Independence celebrations.
The following authorities are present at the event:
- Alexandre de Moraes – minister of the STF;
- Alexandre Padilha – Minister of Institutional Relations;
- Alexandre Silveira – Mining and Energy
- André Fufuca – Minister of Sports;
- André de Paula – Minister of Fisheries;
- Andrei Rodrigues – Chief Delegate of the Federal Police;
- Antônio Oliveira, director of the Federal Highway Police;
- Camilo Santana – Minister of Education;
- Celso Sabino – Minister of Tourism;
- Cida Gonçalves – Minister of Women;
- Cristiano Zanin – Minister of the STF;
- Edson Fachin – Minister of the STF;
- Edegar Pretto – president of Conab;
- Eduardo Leite – governor of Rio Grande do Sul;
- Esther Dweck – Minister of Management;
- Carlos Lupi – Minister of Social Security;
- Dias Toffoli – minister of the STF;
- Ibaneis Rocha – governor of the Federal District;
- Geraldo Alckmin – Vice President and Minister of Industry;
- General Amaro – GSI minister;
- Gilmar Mendes – Minister of the STF;
- Herman Benjamin – president of the STJ;
- Jader Filho – Minister of Cities;
- Jaques Wagner – Government leader in the Senate;
- José Mucio – Minister of Defense;
- Juscelino Filho – Minister of Communications;
- Laercio Portela – Minister of Secom;
- Luciana Santos – Minister of Science and Technology;
- Luís Roberto Barroso – president of the Supreme Federal Court;
- Luiz Marinho – Minister of Labor;
- Márcio França – Minister of Entrepreneurship;
- Márcio Macêdo – Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency;
- Margareth Menezes – Minister of Culture;
- Marina Silva – Minister of the Environment;
- Nísia Trindade – Minister of Health;
- Paulo Pimenta – interim Minister of Support for the Reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul;
- Renan Filho – Minister of Transport;
- Ricardo Lewandowski – Minister of Justice;
- Rodrigo Pacheco – President of the Senate;
- Silvio Costa Filho – Minister of Ports and Airports;
- Simone Tebet – Minister of Budget;
- Rui Costa – Minister of the Civil House;
- Tarciana Medeiros – president of the Bank of Brazil;
- Vinicius Marques de Carvalho – Minister of the CGU;
- Waldez Góes – Minister of Integration and Regional Development;
- Wellington Dias – Minister of Social Development.
