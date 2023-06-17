In Lula da Silva’s third term as president of Brazil, there is an unprecedented fact that is revealed with greater evidence every day: the political strength that his third wife, Rosangela, better known as Janja, is acquiring. It is said of her that “she is intense in everything” and acts bluntly, without subtle diplomacy.

She has infected her husband. Janja has traveled with the president to all of his international appointments. Lula has confessed that he “was never so in love” and that she “rejuvenates him”. So far, all good. Janja confesses that she wants to “reconstruct the traditional role of the so-called first lady”, a figure who in Brazil was never political.

Janja is a sociologist, a feminist, a leftist, a member of the Workers’ Party for 20 years, a fighter in defense of minority rights. She has declared that she intends to go through politics, as she is already doing to the astonishment of those closest to Lula within the party.

She has already been compared to Evita Perón and Michelle Obama. She doesn’t like the shadow, nor does she like acting behind the scenes. She does everything in the sunlight. In Lula’s already numerous and important trips in the first months of his government, it has already become evident that Janja does not follow him in the shadows. She is active, she does not hide.

An eloquent and emblematic photograph is that of Lula’s official meeting with the president of the United States when, against all protocols, Janja entered the White House hand in hand with Biden.

The omnipresence of Janja in the political activity of the Government begins to worry from the institutional point of view, since the Constitution does not consider that the figure of the first lady can be claimed. Janja has already applied for an official position in the administration and in fact is so outspoken that politicians are beginning to approach her as a powerful intermediary with the president.

What is beginning to emerge is that Lula may be somehow preparing his new wife as a possible candidate to succeed him in 2026, when he will have turned 82. This is how many politicians also think.

The fear is that given the evidence that Lula listens to Janja like nobody else, not even his closest party colleagues, the opposition politicians, consciously or unconsciously grant him a power that institutionally does not belong to him.

It is still early to make prophecies, but given the great and evident influence that Janja, who does not hide her taste for politics in its pure state, enjoys in her husband’s decisions, it is not difficult to foresee that her figure will end up at some point raising institutional problems.

Lula has given Janja a privileged place in political power that no other wife of Lula’s had in the past. She herself has confessed that she intends to institutionally reconsider the role of the president’s wife in Brazil. All of this, of course, should go through the Congress, which today is hostile to Lula and is made up mainly of right-wing forces.

The issue is new and unprecedented, especially for Lula, who has always dominated the party and the presidency, even when his pupil, Dilma Rousseff, succeeded him, undisguisingly intended to continue making decisions.

In this his third term, Lula does not hide the fact that his wife, Janja, is already, in the Presidency, someone who makes important decisions. What this could mean in Lula’s term, in his relations with the party and with the rest of the political world remains to be seen. And already bets are made.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region