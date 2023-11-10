The invitation was made by the First Lady of Turkey, Emine Erdoğan; Janja informs that she will not participate in person

First Lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, known as Janja, was invited this Friday (10.Nov.2023) by the Turkish First Lady, Emine Erdoğan, to participate in the “United for Peace in Palestine” manifesto. The event will be held in Turkey on November 15 and should be attended by other female heads of state. However, Janja informed that she will not attend in person.

“As I told Ms. Erdoğan, this is an inspiring initiative that calls on us to unite our voices for Gaza and peace. What we are experiencing reinforces what I have been saying for months about how wars victimize and seriously affect children and women. According to the UN [Organização das Nações Unidas]70% of the victims of the conflicts in Gaza are women and children”, wrote in Instagram.

Janja further stated that, with the deepening of the humanitarian crisis, it becomes “even more urgent” the ceasefire and the construction of humanitarian corridors. According to her, the manifesto is an opportunity to reinforce the requests of Brazil and other countries in UN for the end of the conflict in the Middle East. “Civilians must be protected as required by international laws that were built from the historical learning that we have accumulated as humanity”he said.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to be in person at the event, but I reinforced to her that we will continue to walk together towards a fair and peaceful world, where all lives are important”, said the Brazilian first lady.

EXIT OF BRAZILIANS FROM GAZA

A group of 34 Brazilians awaits clearance to leave Gaza and return to Brazil. Their names were on the 7th list of those authorized to cross the border published at the beginning of this 6th (10.nov). However, later, the Brazilian government reported that Egypt had once again closed its border with the Palestinian territory. According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, there is no way to predict when citizens will be able to leave Gaza even if they are on the list.