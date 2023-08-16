The First Lady says she will march “for a more just and egalitarian society” on Wednesday (16.Aug); event has been held since 2010

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva invited her followers to participate in the Marcha Lilás on Wednesday (16.Aug.2023), a traditional event of the Marcha das Margaridas, held in Brasília (DF). “Tomorrow, with thousands of people, I will march for a more just and egalitarian society, without violence, misogyny and discrimination”wrote Janja when sharing video on your profile on social media. The President’s Wife Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) stated that the walk is “a large gathering of working women who live in cities, on the outskirts, in fields and forests” from Brazil and that “marching towards the construction of a project for a society without violence” for women. The event, held every 4 years since 2010, pays homage to farmer Margarida Maria Alves, murdered in 1983. She presided over the Union of Rural Workers of Alagoa Grande (PB) and fought against violence in the countryside. The theme of this 7th edition is “For the reconstruction of Brazil and for good living”. The daisies will march, dressed in lilac, towards the Esplanada dos Ministérios. The concentration starts at 7 o’clock.