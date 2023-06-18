The First Lady recorded a video in Belém do Pará for the lead singer of the British band, Chris Martin, this Saturday (June 17)

Janja Lula da Silva recorded a video in Belém do Pará, this Saturday (June 17, 2023), for the lead singer of the band Coldplay, Chris Martin. In the recording, the First Lady confirms the COP30 in the State and reminds the British singer about the commitment signed with Lula to sing at the international climate conference if Brazil were confirmed as host. The event will be in November 2025. “We will be waiting for you here. Brazil will be very happy to host this event, it will be beautiful. You will be able to get to know the Amazon and the people who live close by. We will be waiting for you. Big kiss”he spoke.

Watch (59s):