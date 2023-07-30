First lady has profiles on more networks and makes more posts than the former first lady; yet she has 2.7 million less followers

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva has increased her base on social networks by 38.14% since January 1, 2023, the date of the president’s inauguration Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The sociologist gained 1 million new followers by July 26, 2023 on the platforms Instagram, twitter It is TikTok –in total, she is followed by 3.7 million accounts.

In the same period, former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro increased her base by 10.54%. With profiles on Instagram and not YouTubethe ex-president’s wife Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is followed by 6.4 million —610,000 followers followed her in the first 7 months of the year. The data is from bites and were raised at the request of the Power360.

The less expressive evolution in Michelle’s social networks may be a reflection of the low volume of posts by the former first lady since Bolsonaro left the Presidency. From January to July of this year, she posted 44 times in the feed on her Instagram profile – 73% less than she had done in the last 7 months of 2022.

Michelle is very active in stories, showing the routine as president of PL Mulher and promoting social actions and products from partners, such as makeup artist Agustín Fernandez. However, as the tool’s publications are only available for 24 hours and Instagram does not provide historical data about it, Bites was unable to raise engagement statistics.

In contrast, Janja posts much more than Michelle, both on her Instagram feed and on Twitter and TikTok. Altogether, she has made 701 publications on the 3 social networks since Lula took office — 21% more than she had done in the 2nd half of last year.

In terms of interactions per post, Michelle also has an advantage: