The First Lady was accompanied by the Minister of Sports, Ana Moser; she wore the shirt she got from André Ceciliano

The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, went this Saturday afternoon to the Arena BRB Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, to watch the match between Flamengo, the team she supports, and Palmeiras, valid for the Supercopa – duel between the champion of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil.

Janja was accompanied by the Minister of Sports, former volleyball player Ana Moser. The first lady wore the Flamengo shirt that she won on Friday (27.jan.2023) from state deputy André Ceciliano (PT-RJ). In your post on his Instagram profile, he stated that he had delivered the “mantle” for Janja to use.

On the field, it didn’t work for Flamengo.

The Palmeiras team won by beating the club from Rio by 4 to 3. They scored for the Palmeiras: Raphael Veiga (twice) and Gabriel Menino (twice). They discounted for Flamengo: Gabigol (twice) and Pedro.

The title of the Brazilian Super Cup earns Palmeiras a prize of R$ 10 million. Flamengo will receive half, R$ 5 million.