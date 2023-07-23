First lady accompanies President Lula on agenda in the metropolitan region of São Paulo

The first lady Janja Lula da Silva posted in her profiles on social mediaearly this Sunday (July 23, 2023), a photo in which she appears hugging singer Marisa Monte.

The artist performed on Saturday night (July 22) at the Unimed Space, west zone of São Paulo, and the first lady went to honor her. Janja accompanies the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on the agenda in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. This Sunday (July 23), the PT member participates in the inauguration ceremony of the new board of directors of the ABC Metalworkers’ Union. Afterwards, he returns to Brasilia.