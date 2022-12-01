People lined up before the performance to shake hands or take a picture with the future first lady

The future first lady, Rosângela da Silva, Janja, went this Wednesday (30.Nov.2022) to the singer Chico Buarque’s concert, at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center, in Brasilia. She was accompanied by her assistant and sat in the central part of the 1st row, right in front of the stage.

Before the performance started, Janja was approached and had her picture taken with several supporters. Part of the audience sang “hello, hello, hello, hello, Lula, Lula”🇧🇷 Watch the moment the future-first interacts with people below (1min55s):

Right at the beginning of the presentation, Chico Buarque thanked the people who were in Brasilia to help “rebuild the country”🇧🇷 Even without naming names, he was applauded. Watch the moment below (42sec):

Singer Chico Buarque is quoted to perform at the inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), on January 1, 2023, but it has not yet been confirmed. This Wednesday, Janja, who is responsible for coordinating the ceremony, announced 18 artists who will participate in the inauguration show, dubbed “Festival of the Future”, including Pabllo Vittar, Martinho da Vila and Maria Rita.