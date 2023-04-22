A video with the first lady Janja da Silva reverberated this Friday afternoon (21) on social networks. In it, the first lady enters an Ermenegildo Zegna store in Lisbon.

The episode divided opinions on social media. While, on the one hand, some Internet users said they saw no problem with purchases if they had not been made with a corporate card, opposition parliamentarians, such as Kim Kataguiri, criticized the tour.

Janja bought Lula a tie at a designer store. She is the president’s wife and bought it with her own money. She didn’t make a crack, she didn’t buy 51 properties with cash, she didn’t bring hidden jewels from abroad, she didn’t use a corporate card and she didn’t even kill fish to get coins. — Pedro Ronchi (@PedroRonchi2) April 21, 2023

While Haddad wants to create a “Digital Tax” – tax – for the poorest, Janja does her shopping in luxury stores in Europe. And there are still those who say that Lula is the father of the poor. https://t.co/A7MKyJ8hUu —Kim Kataguiri (@KimKataguiri) April 21, 2023

Journalists who are covering the visit of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated that the first lady left holding a bag from inside the store. When asked what she had bought, she did not answer.