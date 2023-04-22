A video with the first lady Janja da Silva reverberated this Friday afternoon (21) on social networks. In it, the first lady enters an Ermenegildo Zegna store in Lisbon.
+Portugal can be an important ally in the Mercosur-EU agreement, says government
The episode divided opinions on social media. While, on the one hand, some Internet users said they saw no problem with purchases if they had not been made with a corporate card, opposition parliamentarians, such as Kim Kataguiri, criticized the tour.
Journalists who are covering the visit of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated that the first lady left holding a bag from inside the store. When asked what she had bought, she did not answer.
#Janja #shopping #designer #store #Lisbon #watch #video
Leave a Reply