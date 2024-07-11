Around 150 PT members who will run in the elections met with party ministers on Wednesday; some were not even recognized

PT candidates, especially women, were frustrated by the absence of First Lady Janja Lula da Silva in the photo sessions that the party organized with ministers. According to PT members, her name had been announced as one of those who would be present at the photo shoots to boost the campaigns, especially the women’s ones. The material will be used in the electoral campaign, which begins on August 15.

“I missed Janja. She would have made a difference. The importance of women to strengthen our fight, even more so because I am a woman. There was a lot of expectation and a feeling of frustration, but we will not lose hope. I think we will still take a picture with her,” said to the Poder360 Alini Bicalho, pre-candidate for mayor of Francisco Sá, a city in the north of Minas Gerais.

Watch (2min4s):

Bicalho said he traveled around 700km by car to go to Brasília this week to take part in the photos and video recordings. The rehearsals were held from Monday (8 July 2024) to this Wednesday (10 July 2024) in a film studio in the Industry and Supply Sector, in the federal capital.

The ministers attended outside of office hours. Therefore, two sessions were held per day: at noon and after 7:00 p.m. The precaution was taken to prevent members of the Executive from violating the rule that prohibits them from participating in electoral campaigns during working hours.

O Poder360 attended 3 of the sessions held. On Wednesday night, there were about 50 pre-candidates at the venue. Although she is not affiliated with the PT, the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, participated in the rehearsal. She was one of the most fancied. When leaving the venue, she took selfies and was praised by PT members.

The Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeira, was also called to take photos and videos outside the studio. Although they had professional images taken, many pre-candidates wanted to take their own photos to ensure they could use them whenever they wanted. This is because the PT is only supposed to send the material around August 15, which is when the electoral campaign really starts. Until then, it is forbidden to release any material that asks for votes.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho, faced an unusual situation. Some pre-candidates asked if he was a minister. When he answered yes, they asked another question: if he was the head of the Finance Ministry, which is actually headed by Fernando Haddad.

The Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Márcio Macêdo, also recorded videos outside the studio. “I am here with Ângelo Santana, this comrade in struggle and faith, who is running as a pre-candidate for mayor. Give the PT an opportunity to change your life for the better,” said the minister in one of the recordings. Santana is a pre-candidate for mayor of São Sebastião do Passé, in Bahia.

Candidates who will run in cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants were invited to the photo sessions. The party has already approved 198 candidates in cities of this size or larger, considering PT members and names from other parties that will have the support of the PT.

As the Poder360 showed, the vice-president and minister of Industry and Commerce, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), participated in the sessions held this Wednesday at noon. The PSB is not part of the PT federation, but the alliance in the federal Executive should be repeated in some cities.