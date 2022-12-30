The future 1st lady, Rosângela Silva, Janja, said she expects to receive the inauguration of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) at least 300,000 people on Sunday (1.Jan.2023), at the Esplanada dos Ministérios. On the same lawn where the “Lulapalooza”Bolsonaro’s act, on September 7 of this year, brought together approximately 100,000 to 115,000 people.

Janja coordinates the preparations for Lula’s inauguration. On December 7, he made a statement about the estimated audience during the announcement of the heads of state who will attend the PT’s ceremony. “It is a large structure, obviously, because we are expecting an audience of around 300,000 people for this big party”, said.

During Bolsonaro’s inauguration, in 2019, the public informed by the GDF (Government of the Federal District) was 115 thousand people. Differently from the current head of the Executive, Lula will hold a commemoration event, the “Lulapalooza”which will feature a show by various artists.

Among the confirmed artists are Fernanda Abreu, Leoni, the future Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, Otto, Maria Rita, Gaby Amarantos, Odair José, Martinho da Vila, Chico César and Pabllo Vittar. The shows will take place from 6:30 pm on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

SECURITY IN POSSESSION

On Tuesday (Dec. 27), the future Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino (PSB-MA), stated that there will be the “full mobilization” of the Federal District police forces during the presidential inauguration on January 1, 2023.

Janja posted a video inviting her followers to the inauguration. like the Power360 anticipated, Lula’s political group is producing a series of videos for social networks encouraging supporters to attend the inauguration. There is concern that militants feel intimidated by Bolsonarist demonstrations.

On December 15, the Senate released the script for the inauguration of Lula and the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). The document brings the scheduled times for events within the National Congress. Read the timetable description here.