First lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, known as Janja, left the Naval Base of Aratu, where she spends the Carnival break with her husband, President Lula, to enjoy the revelry at the Barra-Ondina circuit. She went to box Expresso 2222 alongside Gilberto Gil and his wife, Flora Gil, as well as the wife of Senator Jaques Wagner (PT), Fátima Mendonça.

Janja arrived at the cabin around 4:30 pm this Sunday, the 19th, at the beginning of the revelry at the circuit. Her presence was recorded by the Expresso 2222 profile on Instagram. “Dating Sunday. Honor to receive our First Lady”, says the caption of the publication where she, Gilberto and Flora Gil appear.

Lula, so far, has not gone to the circuit to accompany his wife.

Express 2222

One of the most traditional boxes at Carnival, Expresso 2222 is located in the iconic Oceania Building, in front of Farol da Barra. The space is dedicated only to guests of Gilberto Gil and his family.

There, the service is all inclusive with premium beers, buffet, drinks, acarajé and even makeup artists available to guests.

There are also musical performances and DJs in the indoor area. This Saturday, the 18th, for example, Gilberto Gil and the Minister of Culture Margareth Menezes performed a duet.