First Lady releases awareness video; she says that the call center for women had been “demobilized”

The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, released this Friday (17.Feb.2023) a video warning about the importance of reporting cases of sexual harassment during Carnival. The sociologist draws attention to Ligue 180, the federal government’s call center for women.

Janja says that, in recent days, the Ministry of Women, commanded by Cida Gonçalves, restructured the service channel. According to her, the mechanism was “completely demobilized” by the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“The 180 is that number that we women should always keep in mind, we have to record that number for when we suffer some type of violence. So, at Carnival, if you see a woman suffering this type of violence or if you are a victim, call 180”, says Janja.

Watch (1min15s):

A Law No. 13.718/18 defines as a crime of sexual harassment “practicing against someone and without their consent libidinous act with the aim of satisfying one’s own lust or that of third parties”. The punishment provided for the conduct is imprisonment from 1 to 5 years.

If you witness or are the victim of sexual harassment, in addition to reporting it to Call 180, you can contact the Municipal Guard of your city or the Military Police directly by calling 190.