First lady encourages the Red June campaign; informs that there will be a mobile blood center unit in Planalto on the 5th

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva donated blood this Tuesday (June 25, 2024) at Brasilia Blood Center. The gesture is in support of Red June, a campaign that encourages donations.

“You are saving one life, you can save many lives. Your blood can save many lives! So, let’s do this act of love and donate blood”, declared Janja in video published on social media. She said she has been a donor for a long time.

The first lady also announced that on Thursday (June 27) there will be a mobile blood center unit at Palácio do Planalto so that workers can donate.

Watch (56s):