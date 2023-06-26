Government intends to reach 24 million women who are socially vulnerable and who are enrolled in the public network and registered in CadÚnico

First lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, known as Janja, shared this Sunday (June 24, 2023) the criteria for access to the government program that will distribute free pads throughout Brazil. “Menstrual Dignity for Women”she wrote in her Twitter profile.

The goal is to reach up to 24 million people in situations of social vulnerability enrolled in the public school system and registered in CadÚnico, a system that unifies data on Brazilians for access to social programs.

The rules were originally released on Monday (June 19) in an interministerial ordinance (full – KB). Janja shared the information almost a week later.

The distribution of absorbents will be made at the following locations:

Primary Health Care establishments;

public schools;

units of the Suas (Single Social Assistance System) host network;

prisons.

The government says it will run advertising campaigns and menstrual dignity awareness graphics to publicize the program.

In addition, there is an estimate of training actions on the subject by public agents. There are mentions of short courses, which can be done online, and also collective activities.

The acquisitions will consider the norms of the Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

“Menstrual dignity is an issue that involves aspects of public health, education, citizenship and self-esteem. There are thousands of people who menstruate without access to sanitary pads.”says one announcement from the government.

the term “people who menstruate” is used to also encompass transgender men (biologically female, but who do not identify with gender).

In the text, it is said that menstrual poverty leads women and girls to use inappropriate products to contain the menstrual flow, such as toilet paper and breadcrumbs.

The ordinance that regulates the program is signed by the following ministers: