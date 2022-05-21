Sociologist shared video with photo montage of the wedding and the song “Amor de Índio”

The ex-president’s wife Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), Rosangela da Silvaknown as Janja, published this Saturday (May 21, 2021) video with declarations of love for the PT.

Photo montages of the wedding between the two, held on Wednesday (May 18), are reproduced to the sound of the song “Amor de Índio”, by singer Beto Guedes.

“Destiny fulfilled. To feel your warmth to be everything. Yes, all love is sacred ❤️”, wrote the sociologist. The art was edited by the photographer Ricardo Stuckert.

watch to the video (32s):

The Destiny Fulfilled

To feel your warmth to be everything.

Yes, all love is sacred ❤️ Music: Indian Love

Author: Beto Guedes

Voice: Rogeria Holtz @rogeriaholtz

Art: Ricardo Stuckert @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/Qmf9QCNpa0 — Janja Lula Silva (@JanjaLula) May 21, 2022

Lula’s marriage to Janja was closed to the press. All guests were prevented from using cell phones during the event. The ceremony lasted approximately 50 minutes and was led by the bishop emeritus of Blumenau Angélico Sândalos Bernardino, an old friend of the former president.