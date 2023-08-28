admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/27/2023 – 7:52 pm

First lady Rosângela da Silva, Janja, commented on a meme that criticizes the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Cristiano Zanin, appointed to the Court this year by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. In the video, posted on the X social network, a blurred photo of Zanin appears. Then, the video shows Janja cleaning her glasses and, when she looks again, the photo comes into focus and the person in the image is STF Minister André Mendonça.

Initially, Janja only responded with an emoji of a woman putting her hand over her eyes. An internet user, then, suggested that she did not like the post and criticized Zanin’s nomination to the STF. The author of the post said it was a meme and that he didn’t like Zanin’s conservative positions, which is why he would charge the government. Janja then wrote that “the meme is funny but also has a bit of tragic”.

Zanin has come under fire from left-wing groups after voting against the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use in a trial last week. Zanin’s vote opened a divergence in the Court, and Mendonça ended up requesting a review when the judgment was at 5 votes in favor of release for personal use against the new minister’s contrary position.