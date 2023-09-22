“Guys!!!”, said the first lady, adding some emojis; production is a reinterpretation of Luisa Sonza’s song

Very active on social media, First Lady Janja Lula da Silva commented on Friday (September 22, 2023) in a Publication from the gossip profile Choquei no X (formerly Twitter) about the end of the relationship between singer Luísa Sonza and digital influencer Chico Moedas. The post displays the version created by artificial intelligence of the song “Chico”, dedicated to the artist’s ex-boyfriend, after the betrayal. “Guys!!!” wrote Janja, adding emojis of astonishment and laughter.