The future first lady had bangs and spiked the ends of her hair at a beauty salon in São Paulo

The future first lady of Brazil, Rosângela da Silva, Janja, published this Saturday (3.Dec.2022) a photo of her new haircut. On Instagram, she stated: “Renewed hair!”🇧🇷

Compared to previous photos, it is possible to see that the woman in Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) made a long fringe and spiked the ends of the strands.

Here are pictures that compare the before and after:



Playback/Instagram

In the photo she posted on Instagram, Janja tagged the hairdresser’s profile Ulisses Petri who works at the Rom Concept salon, in the Jardim Paulista district, in São Paulo.